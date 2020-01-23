Bloober Team looks to be teasing an Observer sequel One of Bloober Team's most thrilling adventures looks like it's getting a sequel, thanks to a new teaser the developer posted.

If you enjoyed Bloober Team's excellent Observer, you've got something exciting to look forward to.

The developer took to Twitter and YouTube with a short teaser video called "Incoming Call," referencing Chiron Incorporated from the first game. It also includes a message in binary meant for Daniel Lazarski, the first game's protagonist. Bloober Team's got something up its sleeve, alright.

"Daniel, are you there?" it reads, which could mean that Lazarski is set to make an appearance in this sequel, despite the fact that his voice actor, Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) passed away in 2019 at the age of 75. It's highly possible that this sequel has been in the works for some time, however, and perhaps his voice lines were already recorded. Or it could take a different path completely. We can't wait to see where it goes from here.

Chris Jarrard reviewed Observer and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought about the game.

">OBSERVER_ is very much a conventional adventure game delivered in some exciting and unconventional ways. Admittedly, I am not a big fan of the adventure genre, though I’ve enjoyed more than a few of its standouts over the years. >OBSERVER_ presents a less than stellar first impression due to its inclusion of many genre tropes, especially for anyone unfamiliar with how most adventure games are designed or played. Player movement and interactions feel less than intuitive and lack the refinement you would expect from big-budget action or RPG games."