How to get Luma TemTem - TemTem Learn all about Luma TemTem, including how to catch these rare and shiny creatures.

Luma TemTem are pretty much akin to Shiny Pokemon in that they are very powerful and the chances of finding them are pretty much nonexistent. Well, not completely nonexistent. Either way, though, we’ve put together this handy guide, which will bring you up to speed on Luma TemTem, your chances of catching one, and even how to maximize those chances.

If you’ve found yourself diving into the colorful and creature-filled world of Crema’s new Pokemon-like MMO, TemTem, then you’ve got a lot to pick up on. Not only will you need to be able to address status conditions and effects, but you’ll also need to know how to get your hands on the rarest and most powerful TemTem.

Much like the Pokemon series, which has seen many players burn hours upon hours hunting for Shiny Pokemon, TemTem builds off of the same concept, offering powerful creatures in the form of Luma TemTem. Now, each Luma TemTem can be spotted thanks to the luminous pale blue coloring that most of them have. They also generally put off a nice little puff of stars each time you send them out, or even encounter them for the first time. Both of these indicators are the best way of telling if you’re stumbled upon a Luma TemTem or not.

Luma TemTem can be found in the world just like normal TemTem. Unlike normal TemTem, they often have stars around them and pale blue coloring.

But, don’t get your hopes up just yet. This isn’t a walk in the park. In fact, the chances of finding a Luma TemTem in the wild comes down to a whopping 1/6000. You can increase the chances of getting a Luma TemTem by breeding a Luma TemTem with a regular TemTem. This increases the chances to 1/600, with the chances further increased to 1/60 if both the parents are Luma TemTem. There is supposedly an endgame area in development that will offer increased chances of finding Luma TemTem, though.

Basically, the chances of actually getting a Luma TemTem are astronomically low, so if you really want to acquire one of these rare and powerful creatures, you’ve got your work cut out for you. Unfortunately until that endgame area we mentioned above comes into play, your only chance of catching a Luma TemTem is just to keep fighting and hunting for them. There aren’t any better areas to look for these shiny creatures, so just head to your favorite spot and get to hunting.

