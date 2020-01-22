Mad Catz shows off its expansive 2020 gaming mice lineup If you're in the market for a gaming mouse, you might want to consider Mad Catz for your peripheral needs in 2020, as there are plenty to choose from.

Who doesn't love a fresh new gaming peripheral, especially a new mouse?

We're over the moon for mice, headsets, keyboards, and everything in between. That's why Shacknews sat down with Andrew Young from Mad Catz for a chat about what the company has up its sleeve for 2020.

Andrew showed off the Mad Catz R.A.T. Pro X3, R.A.T. 8+ ADV, R.A.T. Air, and the R.A.T. AIR S during our time with him. The R.A.T. Pro X3 is very much a premium product, with a 16,000 CPI gaming optical sensor, 10 programmable buttons, and over a dozen different, adjustable, and magnetic accessories. They can be swapped in and out according to your preferences to change the mouse's form factor.

This allows for 108 different types of physical configurations. It's a limited edition product so you'll want to pick it up ASAP if you're interested. It's set to debut at the end of Q1 2020 and will cost $239.99 MSRP.

The R.A.T. 8+ ADV features 20,000CPI, a glossy red body, and 11 configurable buttons that allows for users to customize the mouse to their liking. Meanwhile, the R.A.T. DWS has dual wireless connection with Bluetooth connectivity and low latency, with a battery life up to 80 hours. For additional details, be sure to check out the rest of the interview as Andrew showcases even more cool Mad Catz products.

Like what you see? Drooling over the thought of picking up a new mouse? Make sure you check out other videos and interviews like this by heading over to YouTube and subscribing to the official Shacknews channel. You can also subscribe to our sister channel, GamerHubTV for additional video content.