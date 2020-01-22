Resident Evil 3 gets European Collector's Edition with soundtrack European Resident Evil fans get a nearly identical Collector's Edition version of Resident Evil 3, but they get a little something extra, too.

Capcom just revealed the Resident Evil 3 remake Collector's Edition for European fans via Twitter.

"You wanted STARS, we'll give you STARS." the official Resident Evil account's tweet read. And just like that, after announcing pre-orders, the new CEs flew out of stock just as quickly as the North American version, because there is nothing pure or good left in this world.

You wanted STARS, we'll give you STARS. ⭐️⭐️⭐️



The EU collector's edition of #RE3 is now up for pre-orders.

Please check your local retailers for offerings. pic.twitter.com/Mhyzda72Yq — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 22, 2020

The Collector's Edition is similar to the one released in the North American region, and will feature a variety of goodies: a Raccoon City poster, the game with lenticular packaging, a 2-disc CD soundtrack, Jill Valentine figure, art book, and a chest to keep it in. And this version is a Game UK exclusive.

The same Collector's Edition, minus the physical version of the soundtrack, was announced for North American fans. As usual, the European version gets a little something extra that others don't get, and in this case instead of something major, thankfully it's just the soundtrack.

Resident Evil 3 is heading out to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3. Miraculously, it's escaped the deluge of delays that have plagued other games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy VII Remake. But will we make it to Raccoon City withut any other issues? That remains to be seen.