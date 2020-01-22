A Plague Tale: Innocence headlines latest Xbox Game Pass titles for January 2020 The latest crop of new Xbox Game Pass titles includes A Plague Tale: Innocence as well as a heaping helping of other games you won't want to miss.

Looking for a few new games to try out now that we're entering the second month of 2020 already? My, how time flies. Xbox just announced a few changes coming to Xbox Game Pass, with a selection of new titles being added. Exciting news!

On January 23, Xbox Game Pass users on console can look forward to both A Plague Tale: Innocence as well as Indivisible. But that's not all that's headed out this week. On January 30, players can pick up Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour. The news just came today by way of an official Xbox Wire blog.

There's also a selection of titles joining the PC version of Xbox Game Pass library, including A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gris, ScourgeBringer, and Sea Salt.

In addition to new games being added to the vault, there's also a selection of new Xbox Game Pass quests that you can complete to earn points, such as "New Year, Try a New Game," which you can earn achievements in an eligible game to qualify for.

Unfortunately, there are also several games being removed from Xbox Game Pass as well, including Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Resident Evil 4, Saints Row The Third, The Division, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. If you want to play them, you'd better go ahead and get on that soon before they disappear.