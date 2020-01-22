Shackstream: Surviving Frostpunk's The Last Autumn

Winter is coming and we’re the last hope for humanity. Sent to the far edges of the world to complete a secret project, only we can save humanity from the coming cold.

Join me at 2PM ET as I dive headfirst into Frostpunk’s latest DLC, The Last Autumn. Freshly released by the good folks at 11 Bit Studios, The Last Autumn puts players in control of building a generator capable of warming the city and helping humanity survive. The journey won’t be easy, and we’re destined to fail a few times, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be a good time.

Frostpunk has been out for a while now, but that doesn’t change that 11 Bit Studio’s little city builder is one of the most enjoyable—though frustrating—experiences I’ve ever had in a city builder. I’m excited to dive into the DLC and hope you’ll join me on the official Shacknews Twitch channel later this afternoon. The show kicks off at 2 PM ET (1 PM CT or 11 PM PT).

Not sure what Frostpunk is? Take a look at our Frostpunk review by Brittany Vincent to learn more about our thoughts on the initial game. 11 Bit Studios have continued to expand and improve the game since launch, and the latest DLC just adds another element to the city builder.

