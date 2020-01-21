Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions anime soccer game announced Bend it like Beckham in the upcoming anime-inspired adventure that's hitting consoles and PC very soon.

Can't get enough soccer games in your life? You're the exact audience Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions was made for.

The popular anime-based series is headed to western consoles as it takes to PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Based on the series from Yoichi Takahashi, it follows a young man named Tsubasa Ozora and the success he and his teammates find in the world of pro soccer.

Players will get to work through plenty of exciting games as they utilize offensive and defensive super moves against talented soccer teams. As such, the game will include Story Mode, Versus Mode, and Online Versus Mode.

"We’re excited to take to the pitch and bring Captain Tsubasa back to western console and PC gaming audiences with Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions." said Dennis Lee, Director of Brand Marketing at Bandai Namco.

"With Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, we’re combining the global excitement surrounding the sport of soccer with the nostalgic appeal of the classic Captain Tsubasa franchise; all presented with anime style and flair. Soccer and anime fans are in for a truly unique and unforgettable experience!"

You'll be able to try out the game later this year when it arrives on the aforementioned consoles. It'll include Japanese voiceovers with English, Neutral-Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese options as well. Get ready to kick some serious goals!