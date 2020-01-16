Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Cindered Shadows DLC coming February
Fans of Fire Emblem: Three Houses will have even more content to dive into when the Cindered Shadows DLC releases this coming February.
If you thought that your journey with Fire Emblem: Three Houses was already complete, then think again. Today, Nintendo dropped a brand-new trailer for the game’s first upcoming DLC, Cindered Shadows. Set to release on February 13, Cindered Shadows will be a part of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass.
In Cindered Shadows, players will take control of the Officers Academy’s mysterious fourth house, the Ashen Wolves, as then take on slews of enemies. Not much else is really known about the expansion outside of some character reveals in the trailer, so we’re definitely stoked to see how Nintendo continues the story in Cindered Shadows.
