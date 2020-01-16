All playable characters - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Learn more about all the playable characters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot might include Goku’s real name in the title, the game is actually about everything that the Dragon Ball saga contains. This means that you’ll be playing as more than just Goku throughout the story, but just exactly what playable characters are there? We’ve put together a handy list which should help answer that question for anyone looking to learn more about Bandai Namco’s latest adaption of the iconic series.

Warning, this article contains some spoilers for the main storyline in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Alongside characters like Goku, players will also find themselves in control of a few other important members of the Dragon Ball story. These characters include Goku’s son Gohan, as well as the Demon King Piccolo. Aside from these two, though, there are still plenty of other playable characters to take control of in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The full list of playable characters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot includes:

Goku

Kid Gohan

Teen Gohan

Adult Gohan

Piccolo

Vegeta

Future Trunks

Gotenks

Vegito

These are the only characters that you’ll actually take control of in Kakarot, though a slew of other supporting characters like King Kai, Yamcha, Tien, Krillin, and even Master Roshi will appear throughout the various “episodes” that the game takes place across.

If you haven’t been following Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at all, then you’ll be happy to know that the game will follow all the main storylines, including the Raditz Saga, Vegeta Saga, Namek Saga, and so on down the list. There’s a ton of content to enjoy here, and you can learn more about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s game length with our handy guide.

