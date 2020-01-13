New Temtem trailer showcases social gaming elements The Pokemon-like MMO Temtem has a lot going for it, especially when it comes to the social gaming part of things.

When it comes to looking like Pokemon, no game does that particular job better than Temtem, which is hurtling toward Early Access later this month.

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Crema have joined forces to bring us a multiplayer online RPG that lets you enjoy a vast, colorful world teeming with light with your friends, whether you want to challenge each other online in PvP combat or you want to team up and play cooperatively. In short, Temtem looks very cool.

There's a new trailer from the team that showcases just some of the exciting features Temtem will bring with it when it launches, such as the ability to trade and hang out with other players, ways to battle each other via PvP, clubs to join, and updates regarding future in-game challenges.

Temtem will feature a 20+ hour campaign with four different boss dojos, and 76 Temtem to catch and train along with customizable characters. It's about as close to Pokemon in an MMO as we're going to get for now, so if you like what you see, you might want to hold on and give it a try when it finally reaches Early Access.

You can give Temtem a try when it reaches that stage on January 21, 2020. We'll be bringing you our impressions as soon as we're able to, so make sure you sharpen your trainer skills.