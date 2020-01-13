Will Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot release on Nintendo Switch? Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release later this week, but will the latest DBZ title come to the Nintendo Switch? Here's what we know.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out this week, and as we gear up for the latest Dragon Ball Z game, many people have found themselves wondering if Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will release on Nintendo Switch. We’ve got the answers you’ve been seeking, so let’s dive right in.

Will Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot release on Nintendo Switch?

Set to release on January 17—this coming Thursday—Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will span across several of the iconic sagas that made up the Dragon Ball Z storyline. In Kakarot players will follow Goku, Gohan, and tons of others as they take on some of the biggest baddies from one of the most iconic shows ever. Unfortunately, though, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will not be releasing on Nintendo Switch—at least not yet.

Goku going fishing in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

There are currently no known plans to bring the latest Saiyan-based game to the Nintendo Switch. Of course, this could always change in the future, especially if this game turns out to be a huge win for Bandai Namco, as many assume it will be. The game will be releasing on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, though. So, we’ll at least have plenty of options for those wanting to pick it up and play it.

It definitely stinks not to be able to dive into the Dragon Ball Z universe on the Nintendo Switch. Of course, this could always change, as previous Bandai Namco games have made the jump to the Switch some months after release, and the last big Dragon Ball Z game – Dragon Ball FighterZ even released on Switch, so there is hope. For now, though, fans will just need to pick it up elsewhere.

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot won’t be coming to the Nintendo Switch right now, fans will no doubt remain hopeful that we’ll see a release in the future. For more help, you can always head over to our Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot topic for more info.