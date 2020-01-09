January 9, 2020 Pokemon Direct livestream - time, VOD & how to watch A new Nintendo Direct for 2020 dedicated to Pokemon is about to happen!

The first Nintendo Direct of 2020 is a 20 minute video about new Pokemon information. The fun kicks off for Pokemon fans at 9:30 AM ET and 6:30 AM PT. We have embedded the YouTube video for the stream here. It will also be available as a VOD after the livestream presentation comes to an end. Please take a look.

What time is the Pokemon Direct livestream?

Nintendo has stated that the Pokemon Direct will kick off on Nintendo's YouTube channel at 6:30 AM PT. That is 9:30 AM in the Eastern timezone. That's awfully early, so check back here later for the VOD if you miss the livestream presentation. The stream will end around 6:50 AM PT. The video will go live at 11:30 PM in Japan, so fans will either be waking up early in California or staying up late in Tokyo to watch all the news unfold live.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct?

This video presentation is dedicated to the Pokemon franchise, but that doesn't necessarily only mean Sword and Shield. The Pokemon Company could talk about some of their other initiatives like Pokemon Home, Pokemon Sleep, and even Pokemon Go. With 20 minutes to talk to fans, it would be silly to think that this Pokemon Direct will only focus on one game or service. One thing we know for sure is that there won't hear any other video game franchises mentioned. Maybe we will hear about the upcoming Detective Pikachu Nintendo Switch game. Some more optimistic Sword and Shield players are hoping for the addition of the rest of the Pokedex, but that might be wishful thinking.

Keep it locked on Shacknews for all the news from today's Pokemon Direct. Let us know what you are expecting in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.