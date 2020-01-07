New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Gray Zone is a tactical RPG set hundreds of years in the future

This narrative-centric adventure is a sci-fi RTS that places you in the shoes of a former slave who turned against his intergalactic masters.

Brittany Vincent
2

Looking to play something a little different? The upcoming narrative-centric tactical RTS Gray Zone may be right up your alley.

More than just your typical RTS, Gray Zone includes RPG elements to make for an exciting twist on the typical shooter-tinged titles. For one, it's plunking you down hundreds of years into the future as a former slave. It sounds like a harrowing journey, to say the least.

Your name is Valern, and after escaping your corrupt government, you'll spend your time checking out colonized planets, the local fauna and flora, and help Valern exact revenge on those who wronged him throughout a series of fully-voiced cutscenes. Developer Eastworks has a lot planned for this game. 

You won't just control Valern, though. Gray Zone will have you commanding a series of heroes throughout different story objectives. You'll build up fire teams while controlling machinery, weapons, and vehicles and select the most effective combat strategy to thin the enemy's ranks. 

The game will be compared of four chapters with six missions apiece, and you'll get a bonus mission in the first chapter to make 25 missions of content in total. It's in Early Access right now on Steam, but it's targeting a Q1 2020 release date. That means that if you're interested, you might want to hop on board early. That way, you can say you were there since the good ol' days before Gray Zone inevitably blows up. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 7, 2020 11:45 PM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Gray Zone is a tactical RPG set hundreds of years in the future

    • Lukiopimp legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 8, 2020 12:14 AM

      I loved playing the tactical games XCOM EU, Wasteland 2 and Shadowrun all great games and worthwhile playing. The one turn based tactical game I'm still hoping for is Jagged Alliance - done right. There have been so many attempts at this game and imo none has succeeded of capturing the humor, vibe and depth of the original series.

Hello, Meet Lola