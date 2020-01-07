Pokemon-focused Nintendo Direct airing this Thursday What new Pokemon announcements could we see coming down the pipeline this week?

Get ready for the first Nintendo Direct of 2020. It's actually a Pokemon Direct, though, not solely Nintendo-focused.

You'll have to wake up early to catch this one, because it's set to air on Thursday morning (January 9) at 9:30 AM ET. It seems a little sudden, especially given the fact that we just saw the release of the first Nintendo Switch Pokemon games with Sword and Shield.

But 2020 could bring some fun surprises for Pokemon fans. Off the top of our heads, there isn't a lot going on for major installments, but we do have Pokemon Home, Pokemon Sleep, and even some Pokemon Go news, which is what we assume we'll get on Thursday.

Of course, Nintendo could come out of left field and surprise us with something totally unexpected: possibly a new game entirely? Has enough time passed for us to see a glimpse at what the next Pokemon game will be? Looks like we'll have to sit tight and wait for now.

Previously, our own Donovan Erskine reviewed Sword and Shield, giving the new titles an 8 out of 10. Here's what he thought about them:

"Pokemon Sword and Shield are a great first step for the mainline titles on Nintendo Switch. Game Freak follows the tried and true formula of the series while ushering in inventive new ideas to elevate the player experience. Quality of life improvements make these entries the most accessible and palatable in the saga. The Wild Area is home to countless hours of ways to explore and interact with the Pokemon world like never before. Performance issues and lazy tropes hold them back from being excellent, but Pokemon Sword and Shield are a strong step in the right direction for franchises latest generation."

Be sure to tune in here on Thursday to see what the fuss is all about with the Pokemon crowd!