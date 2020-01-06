Samsung 8K QLED bezel-less TV revealed This new TV is reportedly sporting 99 percent screen on the front face, which is an impressive accomplishment.

Samsung announced a brand new, bezel-less TV in the form of the Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED TV ahead of its official debut at CES 2020.

The manufacturer broke its own news by announcing the new panel, which features Samsung's Infinity Screen, which is 99% screen on the front face, and about 15mm deep. It uses a Full Array Local Dimming backlight, and will be one of the first TVs that will offer AI upscaling tech that relies on deep learning mechanics.

This is one of the smallest bezels possible on a consumer television, and it will feature several new features for users in addition to typical TV-centric options, such as its Samsung Health integration. It can help track several parts of your personal wellness regimen and as such can track your calories burned, weight lost, glucose levels, sleep patterns, and more. You can also use your Samsung Health app to speak to a doctor through the service using the accompanying mobile app.

It's Samsung's goal, essentially, to make your TV more than just a central place for you to rest your weary bones and veg out. With this tech, your TV can be a one-stop shop where you can check out all your health info, at least when the integration launches. It won't be releasing with the TV when it debuts.

In addition to health features, the QLED 8K will support Bixby, Alexa,and Google Assistant. A new option called Digital Butler will help you settle up IoT devices around your home.

It will also offer OTS+ (object tracking sound plus), which can even recognize when objects are moving on-screen to move accompanying sounds through speakers to make what you're hearing more realistic.

As far as pricing and availability? No word on that just yet, but you can bet you'll be paying a pretty penny for this kind of functionality, especially with such a tiny amount of bezel, virtually none. TVs sure are getting cooler.