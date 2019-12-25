Late Night Army Shackmas 2019 Spectacular It's happening tonight, live on Twitch. Get in the pool!

The Late Night Army show returns with a Shackmas Edition of the Bizarro Wolverines on NCAA Football 13. Viewers have a chance at winning spacebucks! Please take a look.

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.