Mario Kart Tour's multiplayer beta is finally underway You can finally play against other people in the mobile version of Mario Kart at long last...for a fee.

At long last, Mario Kart Tour is giving its many players a taste of the good life with a multiplayer beta test.

The test is going on now, and will run from December 19 through December 27. Of course, to take place, you'll have to have paid $4.99 to purchase the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass.

This is the monthly subscription service that awards players with badges, gifts, and the special 200cc mode. You can try it for two weeks for free, but you'll have to keep paying for it if you happen to want to continue playing online.

Because the new multiplayer mode could be riddled with errors like freezing, and may even potentially run your phone out of battery quicker than usual, Nintendo is quick to remind users of these problems – things obviously aren't going to be perfect at first.

If you want to pay $5 essentially to take Mario Kart online, you can do that with your phone. But honestly, you'd be better served just playing Mario Kart on your Nintendo Switch if you have one, especially if you just want a no-frills adventure with your favorite Mario Kart racers. You'd be getting a better bang for your buck, at the very least.