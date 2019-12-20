Where to find Geoff Keighley in Death Stranding Learn how to find Geoff Keighley's cameo as the Ludens Fan in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding has easily become known for its gripping narrative, intriguing gameplay, and unique mechanics. However, there’s another thing that the came has become very well known for, and that is cameos. Featuring some of the biggest names that Kojima is friends with, Death Stranding’s assortment of cast and characters is extensive, even going so far as to include Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley in the mix. In this guide, we’ll break down exactly where you can find Geoff Keighley’s cameo, a character called the Ludens Fan.

Where to find Geoff Keighley in Death Stranding

Those looking to find the Geoff Keighley cameo will be able to find it fairly early on in the game. In fact, while exploring the first section of the game, you can come across a piece of Lost Cargo that needs to be returned to Ludens Fan. This character can be found east of the Distribution Center West of Capitol Knot City.

Head to this location just east of the Distribution Center West of Capitol Knot City to find Keighley's cameo.

Listen, we didn’t come up with the names, okay. Basically, head to the location that we’ve included on the map, and you’ll find the small bunker area that Geoff Keighley’s character calls home. The only kicker here, though, is that you won’t actually be able to start up any of the quests that the Ludens Fan has to offer unless you bring him a piece of his Lost Cargo. Without a package that you need to deliver, the holographic interaction won’t begin, which means you won’t actually be able to interact with Keighley’s character at all.

Thankfully, it shouldn’t be that hard to come across a piece of Lost Cargo for the Ludens Fan. There are tons of pieces of Lost Cargo out there, all you need to do is explore a bit and keep searching. Now that you know how to find Geoff Keighley in Death Stranding, make sure you check out the rest of our strategy content for the game, or even check out our Death Stranding review to see why our reviewer, Brittany Vincent, loved the game so much.