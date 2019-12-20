LEGO Builder's Journey launches as Apple Arcade exclusive Tackle an attractive puzzler made out of LEGO as this unique adventure sets down on Apple Arcade for subscribers.

It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from. Everyone enjoys building with LEGO.

Now, you can take a new LEGO adventure with you on the go in the new Apple Arcade exclusive LEGO Builder's Journey. The debut title from Light Brick, a new internal LEGO Games studio, is a nonverbal puzzle adventure. Players are tasked with solving a variety of challenges while exploring universes made out of bricks. There's a little something in it for everyone.

"LEGO Builder’s Journey is a touching story about the value of creativity," said Sean William McEvoy, VP, LEGO Games. "The puzzle-driven gameplay makes it a unique game in the LEGO Games portfolio, and the narrative builds on one of the brand’s most core principles: how we each build our own path." There are plenty of opportunities to do that within the game, as how you progress is up to you.

"We’re excited to bring digital LEGO brick building into new genres and reach new audiences with a different kind of game experience," said Karsten Lund, creative director/head of studio, Light Brick. "LEGO play stands for the power of systemic creativity where sometimes you have to think differently and try new approaches in order to get new results. And we’re definitely tapping into that vibe." You can see some gameplay in the clip below.

If you're interested in artistic puzzlers where you need your wits to help you along, LEGO Builder's Journey may be what you've been looking for. It has some distinct Monument Valley vibes, and it's far more than just a kid's game. Give it a look if you have an Apple Arcade subscription, and tell us what you think of it in the comments below.