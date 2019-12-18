2020 Game Developers Choice Awards to give Kate Edwards Ambassador Award The industry veteran has served around video games for decades, and now she's being honored with a gift for her hard work.

The Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2020 has made its selection on who will receive the next Ambassador Award when it's time for the ceremonies to begin next year.

The latest recipient will be Kate Edwards, former head of the International Game Developers Association and Global Game Jam executive director. She has worked in the industry for decades, and has performed services alongside companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, LEGO, and BioWare.

"Kate is particularly known for evangelizing the game community worldwide - both via speaking & mentoring at a multitude of game industry events yearly - and helping new and diverse initiatives across the entire worldwide community. Her open and caring nature in connecting people across a multitude of important game communities makes her a natural choice for the Ambassador Award," the GDCA shared in a press release.

Other recipients of the Ambassador Award have included Frank Cifaldi of The Video Game History Foundation, Raph Koster of Playable Worlds, and Erin Robinson of Guerrilla Games.

"The true ambassadors of the games industry are those figures who have helped progress the state of games to embrace more players, and Kate has done that by bridging cultural divides and connecting people across diverse game communities,” said Katie Stern, general manager of the Game Developers Conference. “Kate has always been an incredible evangelist to the game community itself, both through her work with the IGDA and now Global Game Jam, as well as her culturalization work, and we’re so happy to give her this award."

The Game Developers Choice Awards will be held on March 18, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the San Francisco Moscone Center. Keep it locked to Shacknews for all the news out of the GDC Awards and we'll make sure you get the skinny on everything that goes down there.