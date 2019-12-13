New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

New Resident Evil 2 demo removes timer and adds creepy Nemesis voice

The original Resident Evil 2 demo got a slight facelift, taking the timer away and adding one new spine-tingling detail for good measure.

Brittany Vincent
1

If the Resident Evil series already terrifies you, wait until Resident Evil 3 debuts alongside Nemesis.

Fans of the classic Resident Evil 3: Nemesis know what I'm talking about, but for the curious newbies out there, you might want to go ahead and download the new demo for Resident Evil 2.

The new "R.P.D. Demo" is up for grabs on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. While you have as long as you want to take a look around the Raccoon City police station, there's one addition that might make your skin crawl.

If you look around near the front entrance in the demo of the police station, you just might hear a terrifying voice call out "STARS!" – and then you'll promptly want to run and hide. It's Nemesis, who would be tracking down Jill Valentine around the time you would be in Raccoon City with Claire and Leon. It's awesome, but also a little scary. Just think of it as a preview of the terror you're about to face in the remake of Resident Evil 3.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is set to debut on April 3, 2020. But watching this new footage certainly makes us wish it was dropping a whole lot sooner.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola