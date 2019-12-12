Watch The Game Awards 2019 livestream here Everything you need to tune in and catch The Game Awards 2019 without jumping through a ton of hoops.

It’s that time again. With December steadily coming to a close, we’re all busy putting together our best of the year lists and siphoning out various awards to developers and games that we’ve loved this year. Perhaps one of the most exciting things about this time of year, though, is The Game Awards. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards is the biggest game awards ceremony of the year, and this guide will teach you everything you need to know to tune in and watch The Game Awards 2019.

Those looking to tune in to The Game Awards 2019 livestream will find more than 60 available platforms to tune into. Not only can you watch the ceremony via the standard YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer streams, but you can also tune in via Twitter, Steam, and other places. Of course, those wanting the ability to go back and forth between the live portion and the past coverage, YouTube will be one of the best options available.

Those looking to tune in to The Game Awards 2019 livestream will find more than 60 available platforms to tune into, including YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Twitter, and Steam.

We’ll be watching The Game Awards as they kick off tonight, so be sure to keep an eye out on our main news hub for the latest info that is revealed during tonight’s live ceremony. As with each year, there are a ton of categories, with a slew of great games up for several awards each. We’re definitely intrigued to see what walks away as the 2019 Game of the Year, and there are some fantastic choices for fans to vote on.

Make sure to tune into The Game Awards 2019 livestream right here. Want to watch after the event finishes? We'll update this guide with a replay video of the event after it ends this evening.