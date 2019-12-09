Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 deliberation livestream schedule
The Shacknews Staff has gotten together for a very special GOTY livestream, days ahead of Geoff Keighley.
The Shacknews Staff has assembled at our Intergalactic Headquarters in Canton, Ohio for a very special livestream. Join us as we play through a bunch of GOTY contenders on our Twitch stream. Please take a look.
Join us over in Twitch chat. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.
Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 Deliberation Livestream Schedule
12:30-1:30 PM ET - Death Stranding
1:30-2:30 PM ET - Borderlands 3
2:30-4:00 PM ET - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
4:00-5:00 PM ET - Devil May Cry 5
5:00-6:00 PM ET - Control
6:00-7:00 PM ET - Disco Elysium
7:00-8:00 PM ET - The Outer Worlds
8:00-9:00 PM ET - Outer Wilds
9:00-10:00 PM ET - Resident Evil 2 Remake
10:00 PM ET -???? Nintendo Switch Extravaganza
- Tetris 99
- Ape Out
- Slay the Spire
- Baba is You
- My Friend Pedro
- Untitled Goose Game
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Link's Awakening
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Super Mario Maker 2
We hope you can join us for this very special livestream. The Shacknews Awards will be announced over the upcoming Holiday 2019 break.
