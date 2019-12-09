Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 deliberation livestream schedule The Shacknews Staff has gotten together for a very special GOTY livestream, days ahead of Geoff Keighley.

The Shacknews Staff has assembled at our Intergalactic Headquarters in Canton, Ohio for a very special livestream. Join us as we play through a bunch of GOTY contenders on our Twitch stream. Please take a look.

Join us over in Twitch chat. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.

Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 Deliberation Livestream Schedule

12:30-1:30 PM ET - Death Stranding

1:30-2:30 PM ET - Borderlands 3

2:30-4:00 PM ET - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

4:00-5:00 PM ET - Devil May Cry 5

5:00-6:00 PM ET - Control

6:00-7:00 PM ET - Disco Elysium

7:00-8:00 PM ET - The Outer Worlds

8:00-9:00 PM ET - Outer Wilds

9:00-10:00 PM ET - Resident Evil 2 Remake

10:00 PM ET -???? Nintendo Switch Extravaganza

Tetris 99

Ape Out

Slay the Spire

Baba is You

My Friend Pedro

Untitled Goose Game

Cadence of Hyrule

Link's Awakening

Luigi's Mansion 3

Super Mario Maker 2

We hope you can join us for this very special livestream. The Shacknews Awards will be announced over the upcoming Holiday 2019 break.