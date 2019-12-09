New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 deliberation livestream schedule

The Shacknews Staff has gotten together for a very special GOTY livestream, days ahead of Geoff Keighley.
Asif Khan
1

The Shacknews Staff has assembled at our Intergalactic Headquarters in Canton, Ohio for a very special livestream. Join us as we play through a bunch of GOTY contenders on our Twitch stream. Please take a look.

Join us over in Twitch chat. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement. 

Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 Deliberation Livestream Schedule

12:30-1:30 PM ET - Death Stranding

1:30-2:30 PM ET - Borderlands 3

2:30-4:00 PM ET - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

4:00-5:00 PM ET - Devil May Cry 5

5:00-6:00 PM ET - Control

6:00-7:00 PM ET - Disco Elysium

7:00-8:00 PM ET - The Outer Worlds

8:00-9:00 PM ET - Outer Wilds

9:00-10:00 PM ET - Resident Evil 2 Remake

10:00 PM ET -???? Nintendo Switch Extravaganza

  • Tetris 99
  • Ape Out
  • Slay the Spire
  • Baba is You
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Link's Awakening
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Super Mario Maker 2

We hope you can join us for this very special livestream. The Shacknews Awards will be announced over the upcoming Holiday 2019 break.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola