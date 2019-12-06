Snag free League of Legends Twitch Prime loot this month If you're a League of Legends player, be sure not to miss out on the various League of Legends freebies you can grab this month.

If you're a League of Legends fan and a Twitch Prime subscriber, you may want to check out the latest bit of loot that's about to be available for Twitch Prime members.

December looks like it's going to be a great month for you, because if you're a Twitch Prime member, you can snag a free Mystery Skin Permanent right now by heading to the official League of Legends hub at Twitch Prime and signing in. Later this month, you'll also get two additional skins of the same kind, though you won't know what you've gotten until you redeem each one.

Additionally, Teamfight Tactics players can siphon up some loot too, in the form of a mystery Little Legends Egg and mystery emote to play around with in-game. Just like the Twitch Prime member goodies, with two available right now and several others available throughout the rest of the month.

There are always several rewards avilable for Twitch Prime members, and these are the latest additions to the items you can snap up if you just log into your account. Be sure and let us know if the free loot was worth it! We'd love to hear from you in the comments below.