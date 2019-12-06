See Death Stranding's December update in action with new functions Griefers have decided it's a good idea to start parking their trucks everywhere to impede others' progress.

A few changes are making their way to Death Stranding, and thanks to a new clip from Kojima Productions, you can see them in action.

A new tweet showed off what to expect, including a new way to view the Odradek scanner's results via the cargo Sam is carrying on his back. It will become transparent as the Odradek scans for Its, so your line of sight won't be blocked.

However, the main focus is the vehicle delete option, which was announced in response to griefers in-game who have begun purposefully blocking areas. Because people can't be jerks to others, no matter what kind of game it is.

People have begun leaving abandoned vehicles in front of the Cosplayer's shelter, and forced to find alternative ways to get with trucks lodged in the entrance. They're also blocking parts of the player-created roads just to be obnoxious, but I don't know what anyone expected. I'm just glad I played the game before the masses got to it so I didn't experience any of this. It truly would have hampered my enjoyment.

Speaking of my enjoyment, I reviewed Death Stranding and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what I thought about it:

"To me, Death Stranding feels like being free. Free of the constraints developers place on themselves – they can’t do this, they can’t do that – and the boxes we place ourselves in. As such, I hold it in such high regard after completing the lengthy, moving journey that I find myself wanting to speak less and less about it so as not to ruin the magic. It’s simple to explain why you dislike something, but nigh-impossible to capture why something moves you in such a way that your eyes well up now after hearing any of Low Roar’s discography."

Hopefully with these changes, it'll end up a grief-free place once more.