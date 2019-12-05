Novaborn interview: "We have swords that turn into guns" Shacknews sat down with Stephen and Brittany Harper of Raptagon Studios to chat about their upcoming game Novaborn.

A husband and wife team are hard at work on an intriguing new adventure, and you'll want to keep an eye out for it.

Novaborn, from Raptagon Studios, is a third-person hack-and-slash shooter set in a medieval science fiction universe. The game is being created by two official team members and a few others who help with the project off and on...and their founders are very close.

Raptagon Studios is comprised of Stephen and Brittany Harper, co-founders who met in a video game club in college. They decided to work together on their project, Novaborn, and build a universe through comics and games. This is their first video game project. Shacknews caught up with them to take a look at Novaborn and speak about their thoughts on the project and where it's at right now.

"We are still at a prototype phase right now," said Stephen. "We're looking for investors to help us out and take it to the next level. Or maybe we'll just do it for ourselves and do it our own way."

Right now, you can certainly get a feel for the type of action shown off during our interview. It looks like a fun shooter that will be easy to get into.

"We have swords that turn into guns. You can shoot fireballs from your fingertips, make bubble shields, and rain fiery arrows down on your enemies," Brittany said of some of the awesome abilities in-game. Be sure to check out the interview above for more. Novaborn is planned for release on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch eventually. Here's hoping the project comes to fruition ASAP.

