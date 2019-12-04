Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition out tomorrow The definitive version of the game comes packing plenty of content, including instant access to a variety of skins and emotes.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is coming this week, so if you still don't have a copy of the game, it might be a good time to go ahead and pick one up.

This new edition comes with a copy of the base game with the single-player campaign, multiplayer battles, and two years' worth of free game updates that have been available since. You can also choose from online co-op, offline battles with Instant Action, and the "tug-of-war" mode Capital Supremacy.

This version also comes with over 150 Appearances, with six Legendary Hero skins, 100 Hero Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines, and over 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses. They'll all be available from the very beginning of the game, as well as every Hero Appearance, Emote, Voice Line, and Victory Pose that can currently be unlocked using regular in-game currency.

The game will also bring the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker update, where new locations and reinforcements from the latest movie can be found in-game, like film-inspired Appearances for Rey, Finn, and Kylo ben as well as a jungle-like planet to explore. January will signal the addition of Capital Supremacy with the sequel trilogy.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition will be available for $39.99 as a standalone purchase or for $24.99 for those who already own it on all platforms.

Greg Burke reviewed the game for Shacknews and awarded it at 6 upon release. Here's what he had to say:

"Star Wars: Battlefront II is a pretty good game and you’re going to get it if you’re a fan of Star Wars, no matter what anyone says. I’m just thankful that the game is an improvement over the first attempt and is incredibly fun solo, or with friends online. The loot crates diminish its value greatly, and it’s a shame EA forces them down your throat as part of the core gameplay, but the game looks gorgeous and is enjoyable to play."

Be sure to let us know if you're jumping back into the fight.