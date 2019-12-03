Farming Simulator 20 is out now to satisfy your inner farmer Bring out the farmer in you with the debut of Farming Simulator 20, and you'll never go hungry again. Probably.

If you've got a little farmer in you, you might want to pony up some pocket change for the latest entry in the Farming Simulator series.

Farming Simulator 20 is out today on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android, which are all the perfect systems to take with you on the go. That means you can tend to your crops like a pro, no matter where you are.

This particular version comes with over 100 farming vehicles and tools from realistic manufacturers, like John Deere. In fact, this is the first time that the massive agricultural machinery company is available in the Farming Simulator series, which is pretty cool if you're a fan of that brand.

But that's not all. You also get a new North American environment to explore as well as new crops (including cotton and oats), new machines, and even a special set of livestock. Now, you can even ride the horses on your farm and take care of them. But can you pet them? That's an important question.

Farming Simulator 20 lets you get down and dirty with the life of a farmer, but it's still a challenging game. If you jump into it unaware, you may very well come out with a new appreciation for what farmers in the real world actually do.

Hey, your food comes from somewhere! Be a bit more appreciative and tackle the job with this game. Then throw it in your pocket and take it with you. That's the beauty of Switch and mobile devices, anyway.