Xur's location and wares for November 29, 2019 - Destiny 2 Find Xur's location and what he's selling in Destiny 2 for November 29, 2019. Think he's got any Black Friday sales?

Be thankful, Guardians, for Xur has arrived once more on this beautiful day, November 29, 2019. It also happens to be Black Friday today, so in all fairness Xur should arrive with some killer deals. That's almost certainly not the case, though, and you'll have to pay full price for his exotic wares. Since most of us are swimming in his preferred currency of Legendary Shards, this shouldn't be too big of a deal, but it's the thought that counts, right?

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar, just behind where you'll find the Dead Orbit faction representative. Once you locate Xur, speak to the Agent of the Nine and get a good look at what he's offering. In case you can't go look for yourself right now, we've broken down his current exotic inventory so you can at least get hyped for that thing you don't have but plan to totally rock in the Iron Banner this weekend. I'm half joking, since most of the veteran players will have everything he's offering. Still, Destiny 2 on Steam brought us new players, and collecting all the exotics amor pieces and weapons will be no small task. Have a look at what the Agent of the Nine is offering below:

Graviton Lance Exotic Pulse Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

St0mp-EE5 Exotic Hunter Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Transversive Steps Exotic Warlock Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Ursa Furiosa Exotic Titan Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

What should you buy? Everything you don't own. That is our advice every single week. Don't play this game of trying to figure out what's better because Bungie will nerf that and buff this and eventually that ball of yarn they call an exotic will be the most overpowered item in the game. Buy everything you don't have and work at completing your exotic collection. If, by chance, you don't have the Legendary Shards to buy it all, focus first on either the armor piece for your main class, or the weapon. Pick up the armor for your remaining two classes last. You can also use the Fated Engram to get an exotic you don't own, but do this last since you don't want to accidentally pull something he's selling outright. The Fated Engram will give you an exotic for the class you visit Xur with, so do not buy it if you own all the armor on the class you're speaking to him with.

Once you're geared up, visit our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more help with everything a Guardian can get into. We've been building this resource out for more than two years and can help you with the game's toughest activities.