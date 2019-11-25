Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of November 25, 2019
We have a short week of streams planned leading up to Thanksgiving. Check out our livestream schedule.
Hey Shackers! We are trying to give you folks more of a heads up about our livestream efforts. Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of November 25, 2019.
Monday, November 25
ICYMI @technosucks actually won with Kirby last night on the Late Night Army livestream!— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 22, 2019
The 6.0.0 buffs are real in #SmashBrosUltimate
Praise @Sora_Sakurai! https://t.co/DBA0NIbRm7 pic.twitter.com/O5IJFO8KDG
5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.
8:30 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework
Tuesday, November 26
7:00 PM ET - Risk of Rain 2 Giveaway Stream with Blake
Wednesday, November 27
11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif
Thursday and Friday
OFF FOR THANKSGIVING IN AMERICA
Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.
