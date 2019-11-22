Xur's location and wares for November 22, 2019 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale in Destiny 2 on November 22, 2019.

Guardians, rejoice! Xurday has come again and that means it’s time to prepare to shovel out your Legendary Shards for some sweet Exotic gear. But what exactly does Xur have to offer this week and where can you find the merchant of the Nine? We’ve got all the information you need right here, so let’s dive in.

If you’re looking to find Xur this week, then you’re going to want to head to the Winding Cove on Earth, in the EDZ. This is where you’ll find the weekly Exotic merchant, and he’s got a new set of items available to purchase. We’ve broken down exactly what he has to offer below, so take a look and then head on over to Xur’s location to pick up any useful items you might want or need. It should be noted that the Destiny 2 servers appear to be having some issues, so you might have trouble connecting while trying to visit Xur.

As always, each of the items that Xur has to offer should be purchased, as long as you don’t already have it. This will just help you even out your Exotic collection, and ensure that you always have access to Exotic gear should it become more powerful in future updates. This week Xur has the following items available to purchase:

Wardcliff Coil Exotic Rocket Launcher - 29 Legendary Shards

Sixth Coyote Exotic Hunter Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Verity's Brow Exotic Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

One Eyed Mask Exotic Titan Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you already have everything in Xur’s item pool, then go ahead and grab a Fated Engram to try to get something you’re missing. Of course, you can always save your Legendary Shards for next week, when Xur returns with a slew of additional items to feast your eyes on.

