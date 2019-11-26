Black Friday 2019 Walmart Deals - Console bundles, games, and TV's

It’s that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, Christmas music is hitting the radio a bit too early, and folks are gearing up to snag the hottest Black Friday deals. There’s a number of retailers that you can look to for awesome deals on electronics and video games such as Target. Here, we’re going to jump in and take a look at what Walmart has to offer on the most iconic shopping day of the year.

Xbox One & PS4 bundles

Bundles are a hallmark of Black Friday deals. Retailers and developers love to package in consoles with some of the most sought after games. Black Friday 2019 is no exception as Walmart has a solid roster of options to choose from. There are some pretty notable deals here. Specifically, the 1TB Xbox One S console that comes with NBA 2K20, Madden 20, and Fifa 20, along with an extra wired controller for $299. This could shape up to be the perfect gift for the sports fan you know.

Xbox One S 1TB & NBA 2K20 + Madden 20, Fifa 20, and wired controller - $299

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB + Wireless Voltedge headset - $290

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle + download code for Gears 1-4 - $349

Playstation 4 1TB + The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete edition - $199

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle - $199

PC gaming Black Friday Walmart deals

PC gaming has seen somewhat of a resurgence over the last several years, with titles like Fortnite driving younger users to the platform. Black Friday deals are starting to reflect that as Walmart’s ad boasts a number of deals on gaming computers, accessories, and peripherals.



HP Pavilion gaming desktop - $579

HP Pavilion gaming laptop - $499

HyperX Cloud II pro gaming headset - $59

Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse - $50

Console games and accessories

One of the biggest sections in Walmart’s Black Friday ad is the games themselves. There’s quite a number of Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch titles getting a sweet markdown in honor of the big sale. There’s something for everybody in Walmart’s gaming roster this year.



$38



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XB1)



$30



Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XB1)

Borderlands 3 (PS4/XB1)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4/XB1)

Splatoon 2 (Switch)

Need for Speed: Heat (PS4/XB1)

NHL 20 (PS4/XB1)

Gears 5 (XB1)

Super Mario Party (Switch)



$27



Madden 20 (PS4/XB1)

NBA 2K20 (PS4/XB1/Switch)

Fifa 20 (PS4/XB1)

WWE 2K20 (PS4/XB1)



$25



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4/XB1)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4/XB1)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/XB1/Switch)

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4/XB1/Switch)

Sea of Thieves (XB1)

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4/XB1)

Forza Horizon 4 (XB1)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4/XB1/Switch)

Just Dance 2020 (PS4/XB1/Switch/Wii)



$20



Resident Evil 2 (PS4/XB1)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4/XB1)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4/XB1/Switch)

Just Cause 4 (PS4/XB1)

Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Edition (PS4/XB1)

Metro Exodus Day 1 Edition (PS4/XB1)

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4/XB1)

Jump Force (PS4/XB1)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PS4/XB1)

The Division 2 (PS4/XB1)

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4/XB1)

Days Gone (PS4)

World War Z (PS4/XB1)

MLB The Show 19 (PS4)

Crash N. Sane Trilogy (Switch)



$15



Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4/XB1)

UFC 3 (PS4/XB1)

Crash N. Sane Trilogy (PS4/XB1)

LEGO DC Supervillains (PS4/XB1/Switch)

Tom Clany’s Rainbow Six: Siege (PS4/XB1)

Halo 5: Guardians (XB1)

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (XB1)

Xbox One wireless controller - $39

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller - $39

TV Black Friday 2019 Walmart sales

Televisions are a hot commodity every holiday shopping season. Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 catalogue has a great offering to browse through. Rather you’re looking for a huge and gorgeous screen to put in the family room, or something a bit more humble for a bedroom, we’ve got you covered.

Onn 50” Class 4K Roku Smart TV - $148 (In-store only)

Philips 65” Class 4k Android Smart TV - $278

Onn 40” Class 1080p Roku Smart TV - $98 (In-store only)

Samsung 55” Class 4K Smart TV - $328

Samsung 50” Class 4K Smart TV - $278

VIZIO 65” Class 4K Smart TV - $398

Onn 58” Class 4K Roku Smart TV - $198 (In-store only)

Phone Black Friday 2019 Walmart deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone this season, Walmart has some deals that will save you some extra spending money. Their Black Friday ad showcases the latest phones, with bonus gift cards if you decide to activate the phone at Walmart.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or Pro Max - Free $300 eGift card with activation

iPhone XS Max or XR - Free $400 eGift Card with activation

iPhone XS- Free $450 eGift Card with activation

Galaxy S10e or Note9 - Free $300 eGift Card with activation

Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note10+ - Free $450 eGift Card with Activation