Black Friday 2019 Walmart Deals - Console bundles, games, and TV's

It’s that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, Christmas music is hitting the radio a bit too early, and folks are gearing up to snag the hottest Black Friday deals. There’s a number of retailers that you can look to for awesome deals on electronics and video games such as Target. Here, we’re going to jump in and take a look at what Walmart has to offer on the most iconic shopping day of the year.
Xbox One & PS4 bundles
Bundles are a hallmark of Black Friday deals. Retailers and developers love to package in consoles with some of the most sought after games. Black Friday 2019 is no exception as Walmart has a solid roster of options to choose from. There are some pretty notable deals here. Specifically, the 1TB Xbox One S console that comes with NBA 2K20, Madden 20, and Fifa 20, along with an extra wired controller for $299. This could shape up to be the perfect gift for the sports fan you know.
Xbox One S 1TB & NBA 2K20 + Madden 20, Fifa 20, and wired controller - $299
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB + Wireless Voltedge headset - $290
Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle + download code for Gears 1-4 - $349
Playstation 4 1TB + The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete edition - $199
Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle - $199
PC gaming Black Friday Walmart deals
PC gaming has seen somewhat of a resurgence over the last several years, with titles like Fortnite driving younger users to the platform. Black Friday deals are starting to reflect that as Walmart’s ad boasts a number of deals on gaming computers, accessories, and peripherals.
HP Pavilion gaming desktop - $579
HP Pavilion gaming laptop - $499
HyperX Cloud II pro gaming headset - $59
Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse - $50
Console games and accessories
One of the biggest sections in Walmart’s Black Friday ad is the games themselves. There’s quite a number of Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch titles getting a sweet markdown in honor of the big sale. There’s something for everybody in Walmart’s gaming roster this year.
$38
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XB1)
$30
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XB1)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4/XB1)
Splatoon 2 (Switch)
Need for Speed: Heat (PS4/XB1)
Gears 5 (XB1)
Super Mario Party (Switch)
$27
$25
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4/XB1)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4/XB1)
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/XB1/Switch)
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4/XB1/Switch)
Sea of Thieves (XB1)
Forza Horizon 4 (XB1)
Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4/XB1/Switch)
Just Dance 2020 (PS4/XB1/Switch/Wii)
$20
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4/XB1)
Team Sonic Racing (PS4/XB1/Switch)
Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Edition (PS4/XB1)
Metro Exodus Day 1 Edition (PS4/XB1)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PS4/XB1)
Days Gone (PS4)
MLB The Show 19 (PS4)
Crash N. Sane Trilogy (Switch)
$15
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Crash N. Sane Trilogy (PS4/XB1)
LEGO DC Supervillains (PS4/XB1/Switch)
Tom Clany’s Rainbow Six: Siege (PS4/XB1)
Halo 5: Guardians (XB1)
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (XB1)
Xbox One wireless controller - $39
PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller - $39
TV Black Friday 2019 Walmart sales
Televisions are a hot commodity every holiday shopping season. Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 catalogue has a great offering to browse through. Rather you’re looking for a huge and gorgeous screen to put in the family room, or something a bit more humble for a bedroom, we’ve got you covered.
Onn 50” Class 4K Roku Smart TV - $148 (In-store only)
Philips 65” Class 4k Android Smart TV - $278
Onn 40” Class 1080p Roku Smart TV - $98 (In-store only)
Samsung 55” Class 4K Smart TV - $328
Samsung 50” Class 4K Smart TV - $278
VIZIO 65” Class 4K Smart TV - $398
Onn 58” Class 4K Roku Smart TV - $198 (In-store only)
Phone Black Friday 2019 Walmart deals
If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone this season, Walmart has some deals that will save you some extra spending money. Their Black Friday ad showcases the latest phones, with bonus gift cards if you decide to activate the phone at Walmart.
iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or Pro Max - Free $300 eGift card with activation
iPhone XS Max or XR - Free $400 eGift Card with activation
iPhone XS- Free $450 eGift Card with activation
Galaxy S10e or Note9 - Free $300 eGift Card with activation
Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note10+ - Free $450 eGift Card with Activation
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Black Friday 2019 Walmart Deals - Console bundles, games, and TV's