Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Nintendo Switch? Nintendo Switch players want to know if Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be coming to their favorite console.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now here, and as players dive in to experience Cal’s story, Nintendo Switch players have a question: is it coming to my console? If you’re one of these players, we’ve got the answer for you.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Nintendo Switch?

The answer to the question “Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Nintendo Switch?” is an unfortunate no. This latest Star Wars title developed by Respawn Entertainment is not being released for Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid device.

Sorry, Cal Kestis, it looks like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order won't be coming to Nintendo Switch.

This is no doubt disappointing for a lot of Nintendo Switch owners. It’s an annoying trend that developers are unable to port to the Switch or do not have the resources or time to do so. It means that a lot of Nintendo Switch owners end up missing out on some great games.

For those that might not be in the know, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a brand new Star Wars experience. Players take on the role of Cal Kestis, a Force-sensitive man who is in hiding from the Empire. The game is set after Episode III but before Episode IV and follows Cal as he flees from the Inquisitorius, a band of soldiers lead by the Second Sister.

It’s worth noting that just because Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is not currently available on Nintendo Switch, doesn’t mean it will never coming to the platform. There have been plenty of instances where a game has released on other platforms, and then released on the Switch at a much later date. Perhaps now that Jedi: Fallen Order is out, Respawn will have the time and energy to complete a Switch port.

So while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is not available on the Nintendo Switch, there’s always the chance it might come to the platform later. Be sure to check out our review of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order!