Interview: A deep dive into WoW Shadowlands We speak with the developers behind World of Warcraft to talk about the game's latest expansion.

World of Warcraft cemented its place in gaming history a long time ago, but that hasn’t stopped Blizzard from continuing to support the game with new content and updates throughout the years. At Blizzcon 2019, Shadowlands - the next installment in a long line of WoW expansions was announced. Our own Greg Burke sat down with a couple developers to learn what fans can expect from this new add-on.

Johnny Cash (senior game designer) and John Hight (executive producer) speak at length in the interview below about what Shadowlands has in store. A hallmark of World of Warcraft, as with many MMO RPG’s, is its leveling system. Players spend countless hours grinding away for exp and gold in order to perfect their skills, or get their hands on rare items. Shadowlands will be bringing new designs to WoW’s leveling system. “We did an entire reflow and rework of the leveling system.” Cash explains how the leveling cap has changed, and what it means for new players. “We want to make sure that every time you level, something cool happens.” Said Hight, when detailing why the team decided to drop the level cap to 60.

The interview also features details on new classes, enemies, locations, and what’s next for the land of Azeroth. If you’re a big fan of World of Warcraft and are excited to hop into Shadowlands, you’ll get your chance when the expansion drops next year. For more exclusive interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.