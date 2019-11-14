Red Bull announces Tetris M1ND BEND3R collaboration Red Bull unveils a whole new way to play Tetris.

Think you know Tetris? Think again!

Red Bull and Tetris have joined forces for an exciting new take on the classic puzzle game. It's all part of Red Bull Mind Gamers, an online series of games and challenges players can check out to eventually earn a trip to MIT in Boston by completing games and racking up points.

This version of Tetris is completely free to play online, has both Shift and Fusion effects to mess with players who think they've seen it all, and is included in the series of games players can earn points in to eventually be rewarded with their trip to MIT in Boston for the 7 best players around the world.

Even if you aren't interested in playing Tetris online on a regular basis, this is still a pretty cool app that you can navigate to when you want to waste a little time in your day.

While we're on the subject, what's your favorite kind of Tetris?