Streets of Rage 4 behind the scenes clip explores its inspirations This peek behind the curtain has us even more excited for what Streets of Rage 4 is going to offer.

Dotemu's upcoming Streets of Rage 4 looks positively stunning. The series revival is truly pulling out all the stops, and we can't wait to see it debut.

Co-developer Guard Crush Games teamed up with DotEmu to work on what looks like a painstakingly accurate tribute to brawlers of yesteryear, if this behind-the-scenes video is to be believed. For anyone who's having trouble sitting tight and waiting around for a better look at the game, this clip is a must-watch. Not only does it shed some light on what all went into the process of bringing the game to life, but it makes it all seem like such a mamoth endeavor that you'd be crazy not to play it when it finally arrives!

Check out the clip below:

Previously, Streets of Rage 4 was announced last August, with a quick tweet bringing the news to the masses. There's a new bad guy on the run, too, and we'll be seeing a lot more of him soon enough, though at this point we're still a little bereft of details about what we'll be doing and seeing in-game...you know, besides punching bad guys and stuff.

Streets of Rage 4 is an exciting return to a classic franchise, and we know DotEmu knows their remakes and reboots well. It looThe future is looking bright for this particular action title, and we can't wait to see what it has to offer.