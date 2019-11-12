Eve Online's CCP Rise talks game creation on a global scale Shacknews caught up with the developer to discuss some of the challenges that come with creating for such a massive audience.

EVE Online is a massive, challenging MMORPG with hardcore players who expect some very specific things out of the game. Luckily, it's brought to life by a wide range of talented developers at CCP Games to bring it all to fruition.

Shacknews sat down for a chat with senior game designer CCP Rise for a lengthy discussion about potential challenges that come along with making EVE Online viable on a global scale, the grueling schedules employees take on to spend time with fans around the world, and other odds and ends, all related to the spacefaring sim that attracts so many eager players every year.

"It can be a bit tiring. We try to alternate which dev goes so that nobody gets too burned out, except for the community folks, so it doesn't matter if they do. It's a lot of work to put presentations together. It can slow us down if you do too much of it," Rise said of coordinating community events with the rest of the team.

"We have so many systems in the game where people want to own things. We have to account for the fact that people play all over the world at all times. Trying to make sure you don't lose your stuff in the middle of the day is super challenging. It's one of the toughest things for us to work on and design." CCP Rise agreed that this makes the game feel more "real," since you do deal with attrition, as well as other factors that can keep people from playing at their best. It is, indeed, an austere game at its core.

