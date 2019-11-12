List of every device compatible with Disney+ Find out if your device is compatible with the new Disney Plus streaming app.

Now that Disney Plus has started rolling out to different countries, many of those looking to stream the latest Disney content will need to make sure they have a device that supports the application. If you’re unsure whether or not you can use the Disney+ app on your phone or tablet, then we can help. In this guide we’ll detail the list of all compatible devices for Disney Plus, so that you can ensure you’re ready to go when it releases in your country.

When it comes to watching Disney+, users are going to want to make sure their device is supported and will run the application before they subscribe. While the list is fairly long, with so many variations of phones and other smart devices out there, it’s important to stay on top of things.

Disney Plus will support Apple iOS, iPad, and Apple TV devices. As far as we can tell based on the information that Disney has released, there doesn’t appear to be any cut off for which devices are supported, though we’d wager that you’ll probably want an iPhone 6 or up, and an iPad released in the past couple of years. Aside from that, there do not appear to be any special requirements for the Apple version of Disney Plus, though the app store will let you know if your device isn’t supported.

On the opposite front, Android-enabled devices like phones, tablets, and even Android TV systems like the Nvidia Shield will require Android OS version 5.0 (Lollipop) or later to run. Thankfully, the Google Play Store features a handy system, so you can head right over to the Disney Plus app page to see which of your devices is compatible with the new app. Unfortunately, Disney has yet to release a full list of all compatible Android and iOS devices, so there isn’t much information available on that front just yet.

Here is the full list of compatible devices:

iPhone and iPads released in the past few years (6 or higher)

Android phones and tablets running Android 5.0 and up

LG TVs from 2016 and later, so long as they have WebOS 3.0 or later

Samsung TVs using the Tizen operation system (released from 2016 and later with HD video support)

Other Android TVs and TV systems using Android 5.0 or later (Sharp AQUOS, Nvidia Shield, Mi Box)

Apple TV (4th generation Apple TV and later)

Apple Air Play (Apple TVs running tvOS 11 or later, compatible with AirPlay 2)

Chromecast devices running version 1.36 or higher

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro

Roku devices (for more details, check out our Disney Plus Roku guide)

Xbox One (app release coming in the future)

Nintendo Switch (app release coming in the future)

Fire TV

And of course, you can watch via desktop on the Disney Plus website.

As you can see, you'll have a few different ways to watch Disney Plus once it's available in your country.