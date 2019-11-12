Interview - Dan Crone Talks Eve Vegas & Community Learn about how influential Eve Online's community is on the game's development.

Massively multiplayer online games are easily the most community driven projects in the industry. The content, lifespan, and economy are all reliant on player behavior, interactions, and feedback. This is all evident in Eve Online. Originally released in 2003, this space-based MMO RPG from CCP Games still holds a solid audience 16 years later. Our own Greg Burke spoke with Dan Crone, the community developer from CCP Games to talk about the impact of Eve Online’s player base.

In the interview above, Crone describes the different in person events based on Eve Online that are held across the world. This year, CCP launched the “Eve Invasion World Tour.” Essentially, this consists of taking the finances and resources that would usually go into Iceland’s Eve fanfest and redistributing them across smaller player gatherings and events around the globe. The team at CCP has seen great results with this initiative, Crone even goes as far to say that the player gathering in Toronto saw its attendance quadruple thanks to the Eve Invasion World Tour.

When you’ve got players that have spent years upon years playing and enjoying your game, it’ll usually be in your best interest to hear their thoughts and opinions on how the project could improve. This idea isn’t lost on CCP Games, as they have an emphasis on listening to their community. In the interview, Dan Crone shares the story of an Eve Online player providing them with some constructive feedback while having breakfast at Eve Vegas.

Eve Online is showing no signs of slowing down, as Crone details the future models for content release towards the end of the video. Subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews.