Play The Elder Scrolls Online for free this week If you're still looking for a reason to try The Elder Scrolls Online, you can jump in for free.

Starting this Wednesday, November 6 at 10 AM ET, you can play online for free until Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM ET. That way you get a whole free week to see what you've been missing out on! You can download and play the base ESO game on any platform, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, all without having to pay a single cent. A

nd if this isn't your first rodeo, having conquered a previous free ESO event, you can come back in, get 500 crowns to spend, and pick up where you left off. Perhaps you might consider actually spending a little cash to play more than a week this time around, but if not, that's fine too!

"With access to the ESO base game, you can begin your adventure by creating characters in four of the game’s classes (Nightblade, Templar, Dragonknight, and Sorcerer), exploring 23 unique zones, and taking on the game’s main questline, Mages and Fighters Guild storylines, and much more. How you play is completely up to you—it’s your story! In addition to this, you’ll also get access to the Morrowind zone and story, allowing you to discover the home of the Dark Elves," reads the official blog announcement for the free period.

ESO is a favorite of one of our valuable members – video guy Greg Burke – and when he last revisited the game in 2017, he came away very pleased with what he saw. Ready to jump in? Be sure to report back and let us know how you liked the game! That's all we're asking, after all! Greg's probably eager to chat with you.