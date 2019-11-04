Zombie Army 4: Dead War interview: Destroy Nazi zombies Take on hordes of undead alone or with friends in the fourth installment in this zombie series.

Zombies have become a staple in pop culture over the last several decades. Rather it be movies, television, or comics, we just can’t get enough of the undead. Video games certainly haven’t missed out on this trend either, with some zombie games defining entire generations of the medium. One of the more notable titles in this genre in recent memory is Nazi Zombie Army. Originating as an expansion of the Sniper Elite franchise, this game put players in an alternate timeline facing an army of undead resurrected by, you guessed it, Adolph Hitler.

The Nazi Zombie army expansion was met with acclaim and spawned two sequels. All three of the Nazi Zombie Army games were remastered and packaged into a trilogy back in 2015. This wouldn’t be the end of the undead slaying, however. At E3 2019, Rebellion announced a new installment in the series - Zombie Army 4: Dead War. We spoke with Robert Dale, the community manager at Rebellion Games about the title.

Zombie Army 4 continues the theme of hacking and slashing through hordes of undead Nazi soldiers. This entry is set in World War 2 and has a strong 80’s horror influence. Players will have the option to play through the story alone, or team with up to three friends. One of the really cool features seen in the video above is the X-Ray kill. Similar to the Sniper Elite series, the X-Ray kills are a brutal yet satisfying way to take down enemies.

