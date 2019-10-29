Twitch Prime members get five free games for November Snag a ton of free goodies for November, including in-game loot.

Twitch Prime members get plenty to look forward to with November on the horizon.

Twitch announced the latest batch of free games for players to download and keep as members of Twitch Prime, and there are five great titles to hang on to next month. Starting November 1, subscribers can pick up Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Planet Alpha, Sword Legacy Omen, Turmoil, and Double Cross. They'll be available all the way through November 30.

What's more, all the way through the end of November, free goodies will be up for grabs, such as loot and in-game packs for games like PUBG Mobile, Teamfight Tactics, King of Fighters ALLSTAR, Rocket League, and Warfare. Teamfight Tactics players can look forward to a Little Legends Twin Egg with two random Little Legends for the game, which are only available for a limited time.

Twitch Prime members typically get all kinds of fun loot and other goodies each month. November's slate is pretty packed, so we can't wait to see what December might bring. We'll be sure to bring you updates when it's time for December's Twitch Prime membership benefits to roll around.

In the meantime, will you be picking up these games and adding them to your undoubtedly burgeoning collection of titles? We've all got a backlog a mile long, so you're among friends here.