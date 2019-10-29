New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Twitch Prime members get five free games for November

Snag a ton of free goodies for November, including in-game loot.

Brittany Vincent
1

Twitch Prime members get plenty to look forward to with November on the horizon.

Twitch announced the latest batch of free games for players to download and keep as members of Twitch Prime, and there are five great titles to hang on to next month. Starting November 1, subscribers can pick up Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Planet Alpha, Sword Legacy Omen, Turmoil, and Double Cross. They'll be available all the way through November 30.

What's more, all the way through the end of November, free goodies will be up for grabs, such as loot and in-game packs for games like PUBG Mobile, Teamfight Tactics, King of Fighters ALLSTAR, Rocket League, and Warfare. Teamfight Tactics players can look forward to a Little Legends Twin Egg with two random Little Legends for the game, which are only available for a limited time.

Twitch Prime members typically get all kinds of fun loot and other goodies each month. November's slate is pretty packed, so we can't wait to see what December might bring. We'll be sure to bring you updates when it's time for December's Twitch Prime membership benefits to roll around. 

In the meantime, will you be picking up these games and adding them to your undoubtedly burgeoning collection of titles? We've all got a backlog a mile long, so you're among friends here. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola