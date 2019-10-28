Xbox All-Access Program costs $20/month for a console Buyers have the option to upgrade to Project Scarlett once it's out.

If you're looking to pick up an Xbox One soon, but need to watch your cash reserves, you might want to opt to pay for your new system monthly.

Microsoft just announced its Xbox All Access program, which is coming to players around the world. It'll start with the U.S., U.K., and Australia first. Under the program, players can purchase everything they need to start using an Xbox One out of the box for $19.99 a month for 24 months. There is no upfront cost to get started. The price will change depending on which console you choose, obviously.

Those in the U.S. and U.K. can opt for the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, while Australian gamers can choose the Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle or the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 bundle. Each comes with one Xbox One wireless controller and a 24-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

With Project Scarlett just around the corner, Microsoft will also let you upgrade to the new system when it debuts around Holiday 2002. To get started now, however, head to a participating retailer (in the U.S., that's Amazon) and purchase the console with the option for Xbox All Access. You must qualify with the Microsoft financing partner, and then complete your purchase.

The new retail option will be put in place on October 29 in Australia, November 5 in the U.K., ad November 18 in the U.S. if you're interested in jumping into the program. There are additional details to be found via the official Microsoft FAQ page if things are still foggy. According to Microsoft, buying over time will save players over $100, so this might be the way to go if you really want a console now but can't foot the bill for a system right away. It's going to be a great option for some parents to make sure their kids (or their partners) get what they want this holiday season, that's for sure.