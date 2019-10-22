New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Twitch Plays The Outer Worlds livestream here

For the first time ever, Twitch Plays will livestream a pre-release game. Check it out.
Asif Khan
2

The Outer Worlds is the latest masterpiece from Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment. The sci-fi RPG is about to become the first game to be streamed by Twitch Plays before its release date. The stream will kick off at 6 PM ET. Please take a look.

The Twitch Plays livestream will be hosted on the official Obsidian Entertainment Twitch channel. The game releases on October 25, so don't tune in if you want to avoid spoilers. In case you missed it, check out Bill Lavoy's review of The Outer Worlds. Are you picking up the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

