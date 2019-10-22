Take an extended look at Luigi's Mansion 3 ScreamPark multiplayer gameplay Work together with friends to defeat ghosts and rack up points in this multiplayer-centric mode.

Luigi's Mansion 3 is nearly upon us as Halloween creeps ever closer. Can't wait to get your hands on the game? Does bustin' make you feel good? Nintendo has debuted a 13-minute gameplay video of Luigi's Mansion 3, which showcases the game's ScreamPark multiplayer mode.

There are three modes in the video, all with their own fun Luigi's Mansion 3 goodness: Ghost Hunt, Cannon Barrage, and Coin Floating. Ghost Hunt has players working together to defeat ghosts and earn a ton of points. At the end of each round, the team with the most points wins. Some ghosts are worth more than others though, so you'll have to be stingy with your shots.

Cannon Barrage has you aiming at targets with your cannon to break apart targets. Again here, the team with the most points wins the round. You can work together with teammates to load the cannon and fire, all the while working into strategies of stealing other players' cannonballs using the Suction Shot.

Coin Floating lets you float around and collect the most coins possible. Pretty simple.

Luigi's Mansion 3 is headed out for Switch on October 31, just in time for Halloween! Are you ready to get spooked by Luigi? In the meantime, be sure to check out our preview!