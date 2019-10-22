Rip and tear all over again in first Doom 64 trailer The official Doom 64 announcement trailer is here, and it's ripe with nostalgia.

Are you ready to obliterate all enemies in your path in Doom 64? Bethesda and id Software know how ready you are, and that's why there's a new trailer running down the upcoming launch of Doom 64, which is scheduled to hit next March.

Ever since the game was officially announced, we hadn't had a super great look at it just yet. Consider this trailer the best look we've had so far. It's a trailer that'll truly have you looking for your next prey so you can rip them to shreds.

Yes, Doom Eternal has been pushed back. It was first slated for a November 22 release date. Now, however, the new release date is now March 20, 2020, as id states the game simply needs more time to "live up to our standards of speed and polish." On Tuesday (October 8), developer id Software took to Twitter with a statement explaining the decision and why the game was pushed back to begin with.

"To make sure we're delivering the best experience - for Doom Eternal to live up to our standards of speed and polish - we've made the decision to extend our launch date by a few months to Mars 20, 2020. We know many fans will be disappointed by this delay, but we are confident that Doom Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is worth the wait," read id Software's statement. So while we can't wait to get your hands on it as well, we'll have to wait a bit longer, which is made difficult by how great it looks.

Doom 64 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC first, then Nintendo Switch at a later date. You can get Doom 64 as a pre-order bonus on all platforms, and it'll release alongside Doom Eternal on March 20, 2020. Right now, hey, at least the old cartridges are still functional, right?