Crusader Kings 3 interview: Putting players in control One of strategies most beloved franchises becomes a trilogy with Crusader Kings 3. Check out our interview from PDXCON.

Paradox Studios recently held PDXCON in Berlin, a convention centered around the developers vast universe of games. One of the largest news drops to come out of the con was the announcement of Crusader Kings 3, the latest installment in a series dating back to the early 2000’s. This series has made its name from its deeply strategic gameplay and expansive amount of content. Crusader Kings 3 looks to take what made the the CK2 so enjoyable and take it to the next level. We had the opportunity to catch up with a couple of devs behind the project at PDXCON.

Both the Game Director and Lead Designer on Crusader Kings 3 spoke with us for an interview, which can be seen above. Each character will have fully animated 3D portraits with an implemented genetics system, which the devs likened to The Sims. “If two characters have children, they will tend to look like their parents.” Traits and attributes are also driven by genetics. “If two intelligent parents marry, they can have genius children.” This adds a plethora of depth to gameplay and strategy, while making the world feel more like a sim.

Paradox has different pillars of key focus for Crusader Kings 3. The first is all about characters. They want characters to be an integral part of the game in a way that players notice and appreciate. Another pillar is player freedom. It’s important that gamers have full range of choice and a sense of customization when adventuring through CK3.

