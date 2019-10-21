The 8th Tetris Maximus Cup is Luigi's Mansion 3-themed Can't get enough Luigi's Mansion? The other Mario brother is coming to Tetris 99!

Luigi's Mansion 3 may be right around the corner, but if you can't wait to get your hands on it, Tetris 99 has the next best thing.

This weekend's Tetris 99 8th Maximus Cup will offer players the chance to earn a special in-game theme inspired by the creepy new Luigi adventure, and you won't want to miss out. To participate, just jump in-game from 12 a.m. PT on October 25 to 11:59 p.m. PT on October 28. You need to play Tetris 99 mode during these hours and place as high as you can each time to earn event points.

When you reach 100 event points, you'll get a new event them with new art, music, and Tetrimino designs all inspired by Luigi's Mansion 3. That means your game will be good and ready for the game when it debuts on October 31 – Halloween.

Even if you think your Tetris skills aren't up to snuff, this is one event you don't want to be a scaredy cat like Luigi in and will want to jump in to get this cool-looking theme. Anything that can re-skin classic Tetris is cool in our book. Plus, you don't want poor Luigi to hang out all alone, do you? We didn't think so.