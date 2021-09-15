Is Xbox Live down? - How to check Xbox server status Unable to log into Xbox Live? Here's everything you need to know to check the server status and see if the Xbox Network is down.

We’ve all been there. You’re getting ready to log into your Xbox and then all of a sudden you get an error message. Is Xbox Live down? Or is your internet acting up? In this article we’ll talk about how to check the Xbox server status, which will help you rule out what the issue is.

Last updated on September 15, 2021 at 12:07 p.m. PT.

Is Xbox Live down?

If you’re not sure whether the issue is Xbox Live or your own internet, then you can easily remedy that. First, try logging into the internet from another device in your house. Whether that’s a smartphone, tablet, or a laptop/computer doesn’t matter. If you’re able to connect on your home network, then the issue is most likely with Xbox’s side of things.

But how exactly do you see if Xbox Live is down? Well, thankfully Microsoft has put together an Xbox Live status page, which goes over all of the current services available on Xbox and breaks down whether these services are acting up and working as intended. You can head over to the Xbox Live status page to see what’s going on.

At the time of this writing, September 15, 2021, at around 3 p.m. PT, the Xbox Live Core Services is experiencing some major issues. There is currently no estimated time for a resolution.

As you can see in our image above, the status page does a really good job of breaking things down and even notifying you of what day the issues were first reported. In our image above you can see that the Xbox Live account and profile services appear to be undergoing some issues as of September 15. You can choose to get notified when the features are back online, which will make it easy to keep up with how things are working.

Now that you know how to check the Xbox server status, you can verify for yourself whether Xbox Live is down, or if you’re just experiencing a random glitch. Unfortunately, if the Xbox Live services are down, all you can really do is be patient and wait for Microsoft to bring everything back online.