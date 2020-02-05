Assassin's Creed Origins - Sundial Puzzle, A Gift from the Gods How to solve the sundial puzzle in Assassin's Creed Origins.

As part of a crossover with Final Fantasy XV, Assassin’s Creed Origins has a new side quest called A Gift from the Gods. As part of this special mission, you will need to solve a sundial puzzle that you find out in the middle of the desert. It’s a bit odd, with not a lot of cluse to go off, but if you solve it you get some neat rewards.

How to Solve the Sundial Puzzle

To find the sundial puzzle, you will first need to head out into the desert area of Saqqara Nome to a little green diamond icon. This icon is an indicator for the side quest, A Gift from the Gods, and has a recommended level of 23.

When you get to the marker, you’ll see a meteorite hit the ground. Head over to the landing site and investigate the rock to have Bayek notice an entrance into a tomb. Going inside the tomb will reveal a wall with some interesting markings. This begins the sundial puzzle.

Return outside and go over to the giant sundial to your left. This sundial is made up of a single tall pillar with several smaller pillars around it in a semicircle. In order to solve this sundial puzzle, you must use the Dawn & Dusk skill to skip forward through time – you will need to use it until it is dawn.

As soon as dawn hits, look at the sundial and three of the smaller pillar’s face panels will descend into the ground, revealing blue glowing crystals. Locate the crystal directly opposite the sundial (the one in the center of the semicircle) and equip your bow and arrow. Fire three arrows at the crystal and all three pillars will light up, shooting beams into the sky.

If you shoot the incorrect crystal and the panels close up, use the Dawn & Dusk skill again to skip to another dawn and try again. Once the sundial is activated, head back to the tomb. Upon entering, you’ll find that the way is now clear, revealing a deeper chamber.

Walk right up to the back of the chamber, climb the steps, and interact with the strange, glowing object at the top. After a short cutscene, you will be rewarded with three legendary items:

Ultima Blade, 3/4 critical hit rate, 3/4 adrenaline on regeneration, Health for Critical

Ziedrich shield, 3/4 ranged resistance, 3/4 damage absorption rate, Bleeding on Block

Kweh mount

With the gifts in your inventory, you’re free to leave the tomb and continue on your way. The sundial puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Origins is a bit peculiar, but it’s worth taking the time to complete the puzzle, especially if you’re a fan of Final Fantasy.

Be sure to check out our Assassin’s Creed Origins guide on all papyrus locations as well as all the tomb locations if you’re struggling to find those last few items.